By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 7:39

WATCH: Pantsir missile wreckage washes up on beach in Alushta, Crimea Credit: Twitter @666_mancer

Alleged footage of a Pantsir missile wreckage washing up on a beach in Crimea’s Alushta, has begun circulating on social media, as reported on Friday, August 13.

The video footage of the Pantsir missile found in Alushta, Crimea was shared on Twitter, with one user stating:

“#Alushta, Crimea, 11/08/22, Pantsir SAM system missile washed up on the beach”

The original Telegram post stated:

“A few hours ago, residents of Alushta discovered the wreckage of a supersonic rocket on the beach.”

“Exactly how it ended up on the beach is still unknown.”

First produced as the Pantsir-S1 by the KBP Instrument Design Bureau of Tula, Russia, the Pantsir missile system is a family of self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems.

Located on the Crimean peninsula’s southern coast, Alushta is s a resort town on the shores of the Black Sea, 34 kilometres from Yalta.

Its sovereignty is disputed between Russia and Ukraine, as the latter does not recognise the 2014 referendum on its annexation to Russia.

The footage comes after satellite images began circulating online reportedly showing the damage as a result of the explosions at the Novofedorivka Airbase in Crimea on Tuesday, August 9.

The satellite images appear to show the devastation at Russia’s Saky Airbase near Novofedorivka in Crimea as a result of the ‘attack from Ukraine’ which apparently destroyed at least nine Russian planes.

