As monkeypox spreads around the globe, health experts say it is different to covid

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 9:41

Image - monkeypox: BLACKDAY/shutterstock

With memories of the multiple covid-19 lockdowns not far behind us and many of us still considering a mask as essential as item as our keys or phones, it’s no wonder that people are worrying about the outbreak of the monkeypox virus as it spreads around the globe.

However, as health experts have been tracking infections and issuing guidance, they have declared monkeypox as different to covid. People have been assured that “there isn’t the same cause for alarm as there was two years ago”, as reported by edition.cnn

The president of the United States Joe Biden has also urged people to not see the spread of this virus as being as serious as that of Covid-19. He said this in contrast to the statement he’d made only the day before, warning that “everybody should be concerned”.

One of the main differences between the two viruses is that with monkeypox “respiratory spread is not the predominant worry. It is contact and intimate contact in the current outbreak setting and population”, says Dr Jennifer McQuiston, a healthcare professional in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although monkeypox can be spread through respiratory transmission, unlike covid which spreads quickly, the infected person must have lesions in their throat or mouth and be in prolonged contact with other people.

McQuiston gave the example of “nine people with monkeypox (who) took lengthy flights from Nigeria to other countries without infecting anyone else on the planes”.

Monkeypox is spread primarily through sustained physical contact with someone who has an active rash, according to CDC officials. It can also be transferred through shared materials like bedding or clothing.

