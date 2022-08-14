By Matthew Roscoe • 14 August 2022 • 7:28

Shock as Indian business magnate 'Big Bull' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies of cardiac arrest. Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter

HUNDREDS of tributes flooded social media on Sunday, August 14 following news that legendary Indian business magnate Rakesh “Big Bull’ Jhunjhunwala has passed away aged 62 following a cardiac arrest.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was a popular Indian billionaire business magnate, stock trader and investor, was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at around 6.45 am after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Jhunjhunwala, who grew up in a Rajasthani family, in Bombay, where his father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax, managed his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management firm, Rare Enterprises.

Known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala was reportedly worth around $5.5 billion.

He was the founder of Akasa Air.

His passing has been mourned in India this morning following the heartbreaking news.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, said on Twitter: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

“Nobody can predict Market, Death, Market and Women. – Rakesh jhunjhunwala. Rest in peace the king of stock market.” Prayag wrote.

Tania Aneja wrote: “Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.” Rest in peace, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Sir. You will be missed.”

“Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it.” Rest in peace, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Sir.

One person wrote: “The #RakeshJhunjhunwala last words, “No body can predict weather, death, market & women,” Om Shanti. End of Bulls. Remember friends while earning in rat race, make sure you take care of your physical health, maintain your weight, eat healthy, have healthy lifestyle.”

The #RakeshJhunjhunwala last words,

One person said: “Sad to hear about the passing away of #RakeshJhunjhunwala. In the few meetings I had with him, he came across as a jovial,happy to share his knowledge type of personality. I had the benefit of his advice when I started my entrepreneurial innings. Cheers to a life lived king-size.”

“You may call me a fool, you may call me anything, I may not live to see it but I can tell you one thing – India will overtake China in the next 25 years.” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Legendary Big Bull of India, said this last year. And India will overtake both China, USA. Om Shanti 🙏🏾” another wrote.

And another person said: “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was one of those rarest Capitalists in India who celebrated the ideology openly. Showed optimism towards India’s story. An unapologetic staunch nationalist. And an inspiration for millions. His departure on the eve of #IndiaAt75 is even more sad. Om Shanti! 🙏🏾”

