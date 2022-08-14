Bullfighter brings down two bulls in the first afternoon of bullfighting in Malaga

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 16:02

Image - bullfighting: David Pineda Svenske/shutterstock

What seemed like it was going to be an uneventful afternoon was finally graced with moments of excitement as bullfighter Lavado brought down two bulls in the first afternoon of bullfighting in Malaga.

The first bullfight brought moments of boredom, but Lavado and Pablo Paez turned the tables and brought some joy to the occasion.

At first, the Reservatauro bulls showed reservation. However, then Lavado came from below him and his efforts were rewarded, transforming the meeting into more of an actual fight than a bullfight. What transpired was a continuous battle between want and power between two strong forces.

With a small wound on the inside of his right thigh, Lavado continued to make passes out of pride and managed to win the favour of the public. The position from which Lavado attacked the beast meant that he wasn’t able to cause any serious injuries to the bull’s body, but he was able to make some small jabs.

Lavado attempted to to temper the bull at first. However, not only did he fall, but the bull made for him. The bullfighter escaped the bull’s dive by somersaulting out of the way, escaping without further injury.

Eventually, Lavado brought the bull, the second of the afternoon, down in front of the audience. With more mobility than other bulls subjected to this form of entertainment, the beast went down with grace.

Undoubtedly the bullfight held moments of certain danger because the bull had looked at Lavado as if he intended to bring him down.

Fellow bullfighter Pablo Paez, fell during his match, putting himself in danger, despite displaying excellent artistry of the movement of his cape. However, the bull did not display too much aggression.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.