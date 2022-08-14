Police investigate Kerala Chief’s official residence following solar sex scandal

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 11:06

Image - solar panels: Auggieferns/shutterstock

The police have investigated the official residence of Pinarayi Vijayan, the current chief Minister of Kerala, following the solar sex scandal involving his predecessor and Senior congress leader Oommen Chandy.

Central Bureau for Investigatios (CBI) inspector Nibul Sankar led the investigation into Cliff House, accompanied by the female complainant Sarith Nair, who claimed to have been sexually exploited, as reported by newindianexpress.com

Nair also made claims against former union minister KC Venugopal that he and Chandy had sexually exploited her as part of the solar scam. The scam concerned more than 30 people claiming to have been cheated of Rs 6.5 crores by Sarita and Biju Radhakrishnan who offered solar solutions citing their political contacts.

However, Nair, who worked for the solar panel company and was in jail at the time, having been arrested due to cheating allegations made by a customer, filed a sexual exploitation allegation against the company. She claimed they had “sought and received bribes and sexual favours” from her in order “to promote their business”, as reported by firstpost.com.

Nair said that Chandy had invited her to Cliff House in order to carry out the sexual favours, and had later raped her in a MLA hostel in 2012. She also claimed to have been raped by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Hibi, Adoor Prakash MP, MLA AP Anil Kumar, and former Congress leader and current BJP national vide-president A P Abdullakutty, as reported by newindianexpress.com

Both CBI teams arrived to the Vijayan’s official residence between 9 and 10am in the morning, the first time that Cliff House has ever been investigated. A batallion of police were also present at the residence.

Vijayan himself and his family were not present at the residence during the investigation as he is currently still in the US undergoing treatment, the third time in the 4 years that he has travelled to the US to undergo such treatment.

