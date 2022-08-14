Church fire tragedy: At least 41, mainly children, killed in the blaze

The death toll was initially thought to be 35 but reports just before midday brought the number to 41.

Researcher, Mete Sohtaoglu, posted the tragic toll on Twitter on Sunday, August 14.

🔵📸 #Mısır'ın #Gize kentindeki Ebu Sifin Kilisesi'nde elektrik tesisatı kaynaklı yangın çıktı.

Olayda en az 35 kişi öldü ve 45 kişi de yaralandı.

📸 pic.twitter.com/vTJzdszs3x — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) August 14, 2022

The biggest concern is that there is a nursery inside the church which is prompting fears that many of the dead may be children.

Egyptian president El-Sisi posted on Facebook: “I have directed all relevant state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, immediately, to deal with this incident and its effects and to provide all aspects of healthcare to the injured.”

“My sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims who moved to their Lord’s neighbour in a house from his homes where he is worshipped.”

