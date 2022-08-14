England’s Skegness sea tragedy as youngster drowns

By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 14:15
England's Skegness sea tragedy as youngest drowns. Image: RLD Media UK/Shutterstock.com
Emergency services rushed to reports that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6:15.PM on Saturday, August 13.
A search was carried out by police officers and the coastguard, before the boy’s body was tragically recovered at around 11:30.PM last night.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed the tragic news on Facebook on Sunday, August 14, in a post that read: “A teenager has died after going into the sea in Skegness.”
“Emergency services received a report that a child under 16 was in the water at around 6.15pm on Saturday 13 August.”
“A search was carried out by police and coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm.”
“Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls. All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”
