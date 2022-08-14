Parents warned after teenage boy drowns in Scunthorpe

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 12:25

Image - Ashby Ville pond: orlando alberghi/shutterstock

Parents have been warned that they need to encourage their kids to be more aware of the dangers of open water swimming after a fourteen year old teenage boy drowns in Scunthorpe.

Kai Gardner-Pugh joins the list of young drowning victims after he died in Ashby Ville pond, as reported by GrimsbyLive.

Gardner-Pugh has been described as “the brightest star in the sky” and a highly intelligent model pupil.

The headteacher of the young boy’s school, Ryan Hibbard has said that “the school community is shocked and deeply saddened” by Gardner-Pugh’s tragic death. Hibbard described the victim as a “hard-working, humble, unassuming, and very intelligent young man with a close friendship group – a model pupil”, according to mirror.co.uk

Following the incident, North Lincolnshire Council have said they will carry out patrols, along with the Police operating in this area of the UK, to emphasise the dangers of open water, especially for young people.

There will also be access restrictions put in place to increase safety around this body of water and the use of inflatables by the general public will be banned from Ashby Ville pond.

The restrictions follow Council leader Clir Rob Waltham’s warning that “some young people are still risking their lives swimming in open water such as Ashby Ville Pond’.

The tragedy occurs after a teenager died in Newcastle’s river Tyne last month and a young girl drowned in the lake at Liquid Leisure water park in Windsor.

The campaign to increase water safety is centred around young people and their parents who have been asked to “stress the very real risks of getting into open water”.

