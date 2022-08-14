Portugal’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ finally arrested in Spanish city of Zamora

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 21:14

Image of Portuguese fugitives. Credit: [email protected]

Two criminals dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ after going on a robbery spree across Portugal and Spain have been arrested in the city Spanish of Zamora.

As reported in a statement from the Guardia Civil today, Sunday, August 14, a nationwide alert asking citizens to help trace a wanted couple paid off and has now been cancelled. A couple dubbed ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ had gone on a robbery spree across Portugal and into Spain.

Solicitud de colaboración ⚠️Desactivada⚠️ Gracias a la colaboración ciudadana se ha detenido en Zamora a las dos personas que buscaba @guardiacivil ¡Mil gracias por vuestra ayuda! pic.twitter.com/fdpf5KVKrJ — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) August 14, 2022

The Guardia Civil launched its appeal last Wednesday, August 10, asking the public to keep an eye out for the two Portuguese fugitives, 40-year-old Nelida Cristina Alves, and 42-year-old Sidney Alberto Pereira.

🛑 #AVISOCOLABORACIÓN❗

Solicitamos la colaboración para localizar a 2 personas de nacionalidad portuguesa relacionadas con 4 atracos a estaciones de servicio en las provincias de Toledo, Badajoz y Sevilla [son peligrosas ⚠️] Hombre de 42 y mujer de 40 años.

👉🔁 Llama al 062 📲 pic.twitter.com/gmvmFzCt6l — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) August 10, 2022

After crossing the border from Portugal into Huelva on July 28, they were subsequently wanted in connection with at least four robberies committed in petrol stations in Sevilla, Toledo, and Badajoz in the next few days.

Using its official Twitter account, the Guardia Civil posted full information about the couple. They added two current images taken from security cameras in one of the premises they had recently robbed.

Although they were finally arrested in the Castile and Leon capital of Zamora in northwestern Spain, both the National Police and the Guardia Civil suspected that the Portuguese fugitives could still be in Seville.

Last Wednesday, August 10, a patrol car in the Bellavista district of the city had spotted a vehicle with two occupants fitting their description. The driver immediately fled at speed but was later detected again in another part of the city later the same day.

At 3:50pm on Saturday, August 6, the security cameras of a hamburger restaurant in Alameda de Hercules captured a couple who could be them.

According to official police sources, the hunt came to an end last night, Saturday, August 13. National Police officers arrested the fugitives in a shopping centre in Zamora after they were recognised by an observant citizen.

They are currently in custody in the Zamora Provincial Police Station although due to the complexity of the investigation due to the volume of criminal acts attributed to them, they are not expected to appear in court yet.

Reports in the Portuguese media have hinted that the couple could have also been involved in a triple crime that occurred in Portugal at the end of July. No further information has emerged because the case is under summary secrecy, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.