Robbie Williams makes surprise performance at top Ibiza venue in the Balearic islands

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 2:24

Robbie Williams with Lufthaus at the new 528 Ibiza venue in the Balearic islands. Credit: Facebook 528 Ibiza

British pop superstar Robbie Williams entertained a shocked crowd with a surprise performance at the 528 Gardens venue on the Balearic island of Ibiza.

Revellers at a top Ibiza nightspot in the Balearic islands had a massive surprise when British music superstar Robbie Williams made a surprise appearance. This amazing moment occurred last Thursday, August 11, in the new 528 Ibiza amphitheatre venue as he took to the stage to join electronic outfit Lufthaus.

Rumours had apparently been circulating for some weeks that somebody famous was going to make a surprise appearance on the island. The performance by singer-writer-producer tag team Lufthaus had been advertised for days, with a teaser that said a special guest artist would be joining them.

The international pop star spent 90 minutes interacting with the crowd, along with Lufthaus, an innovative new act which includes world-renowned master producers Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe.

Robbie sang a couple of songs and then took his place behind the DJ decks. He subsequently entertained the gobsmacked partygoers, playing music and getting everybody in the party mood.

“We launched 528 Ibiza with the ambition of it becoming Ibiza’s most important new entertainment destination so to have one of the world’s most successful music artists choose our newly launched 528 Gardens for this outstanding Ibiza debut was a dream come true”, said Andy McKay, CEO, 528 Ibiza & Ibiza Rocks Group.

The 528 Ibiza amphitheatre is located in the hills of Benimussa on the island of Ibiza. It is an open-air events venue famous for its theatrical dining experience, as reported by discoveribiza.com.

More information about 528 Ibiza can be found on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/528Ibiza

___________________________________________________________

