By Matthew Roscoe • 14 August 2022 • 9:38

Eleven more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest losses combat update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Sunday, August 14, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

Another eleven Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, August 13, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 150 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 43,550.

Eight more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as two more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 194 and the destruction of five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) takes the total losses to 784.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 14.08 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.08 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/dshlG7A6od#stoprussia #ВІРЮвЗСУ pic.twitter.com/un4UFDVAVN — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 14, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, August 13 in the Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 172nd day of the war shows that the loss of the eleven more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 4126, while the destruction of eight more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has lost 1864 in total.

The loss for Russia of two more artillery systems means that the Russian Army has now seen the destruction of 980 via Ukraine’s Army while three more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks means that Russia has now lost 3039 in total.

On Saturday, August 13, videos emerged of Russia losing another Orlan-10 UAV.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.