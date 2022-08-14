By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 17:02

"Salman Rushdie stabbing is a wake-up call for the west," says Rishi Sunak. Image: Rishi Sunak/Twitter

Potential future UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has demanded Iran be sanctioned after the brutal stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

Rishi said the attack should be a “wake-up call for the West” and has warned that the UK “can’t take the eye off the ball”, the Telegraph confirmed on Sunday, August 14.

The 75-year-old author, Salman Rushdie, was injured after being punched and stabbed on stage before the Chautauqua (CHQ) speech he was due to give near Buffalo, New York, US on Friday, August 12.

Witnesses claimed that he managed to walk off stage with assistance and the attacker was restrained.

Chautauqua Institution is a not-for-profit organisation that Salman was attending for a discussion of the United States as an asylum for writers and other artists in exile and as a home for freedom of creative expression.

Salman Rushdie has previously received death threats for his writing, with his book The Satanic Verses sparking protests in 1988.

On Saturday, August 13, Andrew Wylie, Salman Rushdie’s spokesperson, said in a statement that the author was put on a ventilator and had suffered significant injuries.

“The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Andrew confirmed.

The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie has been identified and is known to have sympathies with the Iranian government.