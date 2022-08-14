Sculpture of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of lost things has been found

By Annie Dabb • 14 August 2022 • 13:19

Image - Saint Anthony of Padua: Choze-KL/shutterstock

A sculpture of the patron saint of lost things, Saint Anthony of Padua, has been found in the Museum of Fine Arts of San Angelo (SAMFA) in Texas.

The sculpture was stolen from a church in Jiutepec city in the state of Morelos, Mexico in 2002 and 20 years later, it is finally being returned to its rightful home this week on Wednesday 12th August.

The repatriation of the 19th century sculpture to Mexico occurs after Mexican authorities filed a formal request for it’s return with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as reported by artnews.com

The FBI have worked in collaboration with SAMFA to organise the sculpture’s return to Jiutepec. It was received by Alejandra Frausto, the Mexican Secretary of Culture from Ken Salazar, the U.S ambassador at the Mexican Embassy of the United States.

Special Agent of the FBI in Dallas, Matthew J. DeSarno has expressed his gratification on behalf of the investigations unit that the sculpture has finally begun it’s journey home. He has also appreciated “the cooperation of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts in assisting in the safe return of the Saint Anthony of Padua sculpture to the Government of Mexico”.

Saint Anthony was a real-life Doctor of the Church during the 13th century. The sculpture is a solid wood carving painted over in gold and purposefully scratched to reveal glimpses of yellow beneath the gold exterior.

Only two weeks prior to the repatriation of this piece of art, Mexico were also successful in heir reclamation of twelve Olmec greenstone sculptures from the Albuquerque Museum.

