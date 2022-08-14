By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 12:19
Shock for Strictly fans as Gavin and Stacey's Nessa is revealed as contestant. Image BBC Three/Twitter
A message shared on BBC Three’s Twitter page read: “Oh! What’s occurring? Nessa is bringing Barry Island to the ballroom as the 20th celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly 2022.”
Fans were delighted by the fake news, one posted: “Okay I might watch for the first time.”
BBC Three later admitted it was a joke saying: “sorry @bbcpress and @bbcstrictly our hand slipped 😌”
The full line-up of contestants taking part this year has now been confirmed, with Countryfile’s Helen Skelton being the 15th and final star taking to the dance floor this year.
On Friday 12th August, EastEnders star James Bye became the penultimate celebrity to be confirmed for the line-up, while, singer-songwriter Fleur East and Animal Park presenter and wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin were announced earlier in the week.
Also donning their dancing shoes this year are: CBBC star Molly Rainford; football legend Tony Adams; comedian Ellie Taylor; BROS legend and singer-songwriter Matt Goss; KISS radio presenter Tyler West; former Paralympic champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds; comedian Jayde Adams; radio broadcaster Richie Anderson; Loose Women star Kaye Adams and actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, who were the first names to be revealed.
