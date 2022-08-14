BREAKING NEWS: Terror attack in Jerusalem as gunman opens fire on a bus

By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 11:30

Image: Repina Valeriya/Shutterstock.com

A gunman has reportedly shot at a bus full of Jewish worshippers on their way home from Jerusalem’s Western Wall at the end of the Sabbath on Sunday, August 15.

The suspect who fled the scene but later handed himself into police allegedly wounded eight and critically injured two, according to the Mail.

Senior EMT Nehemia Katz and paramedic, David Trachtenberg, confirmed in a statement that: “We were on the scene very quickly.”

“On Ma’ale Hashalom St. we saw a passenger bus standing in the middle of the road, bystanders called us to treat two males around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds.”

The terror organisation, Hamas, commended the violence. They did not take responsibility for the attack but said it was a natural response to the occupation of Gaza by Israel.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid, said: “Jerusalem is our capital city and a tourist centre for all religions.”

“There is one conclusion from this event, as from previous events: whoever harms the citizens of Israel will have nowhere to run.”

Tensions are often high between Israel and Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

Gaza is ruled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has fought Israel many times. Israel and Egypt tightly control Gaza’s borders to stop weapons from getting to Hamas.