Tributes pour in as 64-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actress dies

By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 14:40
Denise Dowse, US actress, sadly lost a battle with a virulent form of meningitis days after going into a coma. Image: Denise Dowse/Instagram
The sad news was posted by Denise’s sister on Instagram on Saturday evening, August 13, in a post that read: “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers.”
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life.”
“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.”
“Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”
“I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”
“I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here.”
“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world.”
“Thank you for giving so selflessly.”
