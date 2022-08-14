By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 19:16

Image of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. Credit: Google maps - George Prince

US Capitol Police have reported that an unidentified man rammed into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol Building, let off gunshots, then killed himself.

According to a U.S. Capitol Police statement, in the early hours of Sunday, August 14, an unidentified man rammed his vehicle into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol building. His car subsequently burst into flames as he exited it and started firing shots in the air.

Law Enforcement Investigating Car Crash, Gunshots and Suicide on East Capitol Street: https://t.co/ERXIewTGxc pic.twitter.com/MZULCQlS9i — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 14, 2022

The incident occurred just after 4am local time, at the barricade on East Capitol Street and Second Street in Washington, D.C., continued the police. After getting out of his blazing car, the man proceeded along East Capitol Street, firing several shots into the air.

In a statement released by the police, they indicated that police officers immediately responded to the incident. When they approached the armed man, he committed suicide, by shooting and killing himself.

There are no reports of any other persons being involved or receiving injuries. A preliminary investigation showed that no police officers discharged their weapons said the statement.

Congress is currently in summer recess, and it is not thought that the deceased man had any intention of targeting any members of Congress. The incident is being investigated by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. No motive or further information is available at this time confirmed a spokeswoman for the MPD.

