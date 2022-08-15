By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 12:05

200 firefighters dispatched to huge forest fire in Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France Credit: Twitter @Maribel02456134

A major fire broke out in the commune of Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France on the evening of Sunday, August 14.

The fire in Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France, had reportedly burnt over 105 hectares of state-owned pine forest in the north of the town by 8.am on Monday, August 15.

The Fire Service took to Twitter to report the news stating:

“A forest fire in progress in the commune of CAUDIES in the Forêt domaniale.”

“🚒 Rescue services are on site

⚠️ Avoid going to the Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet and Caudies area

🚨 Leave access free for the emergency services

➡️ Extra-departmental reinforcements expected.”

Un feu de forêts en cours sur la commune de CAUDIES au niveau de la Forêt domaniale.

🚒 Les secours sont sur place

⚠️ Évitez de vous rendre dans le secteur de Saint-Paul-de-Fenouillet et Caudies

🚨 Laissez libre les accès aux secours

➡️ Renforts extra-départementaux attendus pic.twitter.com/4aLGOsqUUD — SDIS 66 (@SDIS66) August 15, 2022

Another twitter user wrote:

“Another#forestfire in progress in the commune of Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes in the Pyrénées Orientales, in the Forêt domaniale. The fire started during the night with several fires lined up! #fire #forests #nature”

Encore un #feu de forêts en cours sur la commune de Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes dans Pyrénées Orientales, au niveau de la Forêt domaniale. Le feu a démarré dans la nuit avec alignement de plusieurs foyers!#incendie #forets #nature https://t.co/ICOccQN3sL pic.twitter.com/wUC7RyaIYB — Maribella (@Maribel02456134) August 15, 2022

The news follows reports of a huge fire covering 6000 hectares in Gironde, France, that saw the evacuation of 3,800 people as the blaze raged on, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

At the time the fire service stated:

“The Landiras fire started again at the level of the commune of Saint-Magne yesterday at midday, leaving the area in which it had been set, requiring the intervention of 500 firemen, including firemen who came as reinforcements from other departments, supported by water bombers of the civil security.”

