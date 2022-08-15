The Horse Whisperer author Nicholas Evans has died following a heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 13:25

BEST-SELLING author Nicholas Evans, who wrote The Horse Whisperer, died following a heart attack at the age of 72, according to reports on Monday, August 15.

United Agents said that Nicholas Evans, the “much-loved” author of The Horse Whisperer, had died on Monday, August 15 following a heart attack at his home, situated on the banks of Devon’s River Dart in the UK.

“He lived a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon,” a statement from the agency added.

His 1995 novel The Horse Whisperer, which was later turned into a film starring Robert Redford and a young Scarlett Johansson, amassed sales of over 15m worldwide and was the number one bestseller in 20 countries.

Among his other work, Evans also wrote The Loop, The Smoke Jumper, The Divide and The Brave.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of his death.

One person wrote: “Great author. RIP. The Loop was def his best novel.”

Another person wrote: “This is sad. I loved The Horse Whisperer when it came out. This idea that humans could communicate, without words, with animals just inspired me so much – not just as an author, but as a person. 💔”

