BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy dismisses heads of Security Service of Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 11:45

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) departments in Kyiv Region and Lviv and Ternopil, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Zelenskyy’s firing of the heads of Ukraine’s Security Service was announced by presidential decrees, that saw Serhiy Zayats, Artem Bondarenko and Yuriy Boreychuk dismissed.

The news follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firing the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the country’s prosecutor general.

The were both removed on suspicion of treason and were named in an executive order on the President’s website.

The news was reported late on Sunday, July 17, when ,SBU spy chief, Ivan Bakanov, was said by Ukrainian news outlets to be a long-time personal friend of Zelensky’s.

On July, 25, Zelenskyy replaced the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The position will now be held by Viktor Khorenko.

In his Telegram video message, he explained that there were 651 criminal proceedings underway for state treason and collaborative activities of employees of the prosecutor’s office, pre-trial investigation agencies and other security agencies.

