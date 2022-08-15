China urges Japan to apologise for WWII aggression towards Asian neighbours

By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 9:40

China has urged Japan apologise for its aggression towards Asian neighbours during the Second World War, as reported on Monday, August 15.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments on Japan’s aggression to Asian countries during WWII after the infamous Yasukuni Shrine was visited by Japanese Cabinet member Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Nishimura the minister of economy, trade and industry, visited the shrine which honours WWII Class-A convicted war criminals on Sunday, August 14.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin was asked:

“According to reports, the newly-appointed Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine on August 13. Do you have any comment?”

To which he responded:

“The visit by this member of Japan’s Cabinet to the Yasukuni Shrine, where World War II Class-A war criminals are honored, once again shows the Japanese government’s erroneous attitude toward historical issues. The Chinese side has lodged solemn démarches to the Japanese side.”

“We urge the Japanese side to own up to and deeply reflect on its history of aggression, properly handle relevant issues with a sense of responsibility and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the larger international community through concrete actions.”

