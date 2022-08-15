By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 11:04

Coalition forces respond to UAS attack near al-Tanf Garrison (Syria). Image: Nate Derrick/Shutterstock.com

OPERATION Inherent Resolve forces, in coordination with our Maghaweir al-Thowra partners, responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of Al-Tanf Garrison at approximately 6.30 am on Monday, August 15.

Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) – a US military operational name for the International military intervention against ISIL – and the Maghaweir al-Thowra – a Syrian Opposition group which controls territory near the Syrian-Jordanian border – formed a successful coalition and engaged one UAS preventing its impact in Syria’s al-Tanf Garrison.

“A second UAS detonated within a MaT forces compound resulting in zero casualties or reported damage. The other attempted one-way UAS strikes were not successful.”

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, condemned the hostile activity and called for an end to these harassing attacks.

“Such attacks put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermine the significant efforts by our Partner Forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS,” Brennan said.

“Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defence, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces.”

As noted, the OIR is the U.S. military’s operational name for the International military intervention against ISIL, including both a campaign in Iraq and a campaign in Syria, with a closely-related campaign in Libya.

While the Maghaweir al-Thowra is a Syrian Opposition group, which controls territory near the Syrian-Jordanian border, founded by Syrian Arab Army defectors and other rebels during the Syrian Civil War back in 2015.

