Construction of Marbella’s Calle Doha car park enters a new phase

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 3:52
Image of the Calle Doha car park site.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
As reported by Marbella City Council on Thursday, August 11, the construction of the Calle Doha car park has entered a new phase. Work has begun to empty the plot after the placement of more than 340 micropiles to stabilise the ground and the installation of the crown beam that finishes off the structure.
Diego Lopez, the city councillor, visited the site and indicated that: “now the excavation work will begin to a depth of almost seven metres, before carrying out the work of forging and concreting”.
He explained that: “Micropiling is very important because it is what enables the work to be carried out faster, at a later stage”, and he specified that anchors will also be installed to provide the building with strength.
Mr Lopez detailed that the emptying will continue in the Malaga municipality during the months of August and September. He added that: “the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023, although the road may be opened to the public earlier, once the works on the surface are completed, and they can continue working inside”.
“The Divina Pastora neighbourhood is one of those that suffer most from a lack of parking and where residents have more difficulty parking their vehicles. That is why we have opted for this three-storey car park, which will provide the area with 167 new places”, Lopez explained.
“It will be municipally managed, with prices that will range between one and two euros for 12 hours, depending on whether it is during the day or at night, and the sale of places is not planned”, the councillor concluded.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
