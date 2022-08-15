Construction of Marbella’s Calle Doha car park enters a new phase

As reported by Marbella City Council on Thursday, August 11, the construction of the Calle Doha car park has entered a new phase. Work has begun to empty the plot after the placement of more than 340 micropiles to stabilise the ground and the installation of the crown beam that finishes off the structure.

Diego Lopez, the city councillor, visited the site and indicated that: “now the excavation work will begin to a depth of almost seven metres, before carrying out the work of forging and concreting”.

He explained that: “Micropiling is very important because it is what enables the work to be carried out faster, at a later stage”, and he specified that anchors will also be installed to provide the building with strength.