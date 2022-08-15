By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 7:24

Dmitri Vrubel painter of kissing communist leaders on Berlin Wall dies Credit: Facebook Milena Orlova

Dmitri Vrubel, a Russian-German painter best known for his painting of the kissing communist leaders Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker on the Berlin Wall, died aged 62, as reported on Monday, August 15.

The news of the death of Dmitri Vrubel, the beloved Berlin Wall painter was shared by Milena Orlova editor-in-chief of the Art Newspaper Russia, on Facebook, who stated:

“Oh, how hate to be the messenger of death. Dmitri Vrubel has died. My condolences to his loved ones and friends,” she said.

Although the cause of his death has no been reported, on July 14, a photograph of the painter at the hospital was shared on his Facebook page.

His wife had previously stated that his heart had become very weak following a battle with Covid.

Born in Moscow in 1960, Vrubel studied at the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute. In recent years, the painter lived in Germany.

Tributes to the artist have since flooded Twitter:

“Russian artist Dmitri Vrubel, author of the most famous graffiti on the Berlin Wall: “My God, Help Me Survive This Mortal Love”, which shows former dictators Leonid Brezhnev (USSR) and Eric Honecker (East Germany) kissing.”

Morreu neste domingo aos 63 anos o artista russo Dmitri Vrubel, autor do grafite mais famoso do Muro de Berlim: "Meu Deus, Ajuda-me a Sobreviver a Este Amor Mortal", que mostra os ex-ditadores Leonid Brezhnev (URSS) e Eric Honecker (Alemanha Oriental) se beijando pic.twitter.com/xffUaB502t — Jean-Philip Struck (@jeanstruck) August 14, 2022

Dmitri Vrubel

14 July 1960–14 August 2022 pic.twitter.com/Q9HtoqJGBg — Аnton Berk (@holotx) August 14, 2022

In 1990 after the fall of the German Democratic Republic, and the Berlin Wall with it, part of the wall was transformed into an open art gallery, the East Side Gallery. Among the many was Dmitri Vrubel’s mural My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love. — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) August 14, 2022

RIP Dmitri Vrubel *1960, heute von uns gegangen https://t.co/nsIvQuKWPQ pic.twitter.com/OWNJEoWNl7 — cverhooven (@Verhoovensjazz) August 14, 2022

#RIP Dmitri Vrubel. A singular talent gone far too soon x pic.twitter.com/zFrYKNh8bG — Catherine Kustanczy (@catekustanczy) August 14, 2022

Today’s Gold Star of Excellence goes to Russian graffiti artist Dmitri Vrubel, creator of the famous Berlin Wall painting “My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love” depicting communist leaders Brezhnev and Honecker in a socialist fraternal kiss, who died of COVID-19 at 62. — James Garcia Alver (@JayAlver) August 15, 2022

