By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 7:24

Dmitri Vrubel painter of kissing communist leaders on Berlin Wall dies Credit: Facebook Milena Orlova

Dmitri Vrubel, a Russian-German painter best known for his painting of the kissing communist leaders Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker on the Berlin Wall, died aged 62, as reported on Monday, August 15.

The news of the death of Dmitri Vrubel, the beloved Berlin Wall painter was shared by Milena Orlova editor-in-chief of the Art Newspaper Russia, on Facebook, who stated:

“Oh, how hate to be the messenger of death. Dmitri Vrubel has died. My condolences to his loved ones and friends,” she said.

Although the cause of his death has no been reported, on July 14, a photograph of the painter at the hospital was shared on his Facebook page.

His wife had previously stated that his heart had become very weak following a battle with Covid.

Born in Moscow in 1960, Vrubel studied at the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute. In recent years, the painter lived in Germany.

Tributes to the artist have since flooded Twitter:

“Russian artist Dmitri Vrubel, author of the most famous graffiti on the Berlin Wall: “My God, Help Me Survive This Mortal Love”, which shows former dictators Leonid Brezhnev (USSR) and Eric Honecker (East Germany) kissing.”

 

 

 

The news follows the death of Denise Dowse, US actress, who sadly lost a battle with a virulent form of meningitis days after going into a coma.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

