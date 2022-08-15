By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 14:22

Elche Football Club sign Álex Collado on loan from fellow LaLiga side Barcelona. Image: Elche FC/Official

LALIGA side Elche completed the signing of Álex Collado on loan from Spanish giants Barcelona on Monday, August 15.

Elche Football Club has signed Álex Collado on loan from Barca until June 2023, with no buy option included, according to initial reports.

The 23-year-old made his debut at the age of 18 in LaLiga SmartBank and last year played the second part of the season at Granada CF, playing 17 games and scoring two goals.

Speaking about joining the Costa Blanca club, Collado said: “A new chapter opens, a new stage begins, a year where we are going to enjoy and experience a unique Centenary for a historic club. I am Álex Collado and this year I will proudly defend the green stripe. A lot of Elche!”

As noted by Collado, the 2022/23 season for Elche marks the club’s 100th year.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Monday, August 15: “Álex Collado leaves Barça on loan, he has just signed the contract to join Elche until June 2023, no buy option included. 🟢✍🏻 #FCB

“Elche will cover 50% of the salary – here Collado with his agent Marc Sanllehy after the deal was completed.”

Álex Collado leaves Barça on loan, he has just signed the contract to join Elche until June 2023, no buy option included. 🟢✍🏻 #FCB Elche will cover 50% of the salary – here Collado with his agent Marc Sanllehy after deal completed. pic.twitter.com/FfMhPWH9eZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

Elche released the following image of the player, writing: “The midfielder arrives on loan from @FCBarcelona!”

People online reacted to the signing.

One person wrote: “A great signing, he’s going to break it! Healthy envy from a Herculano.”

Fichajazo, la va a romper! Envidia sana de un Herculano. — Mr. Kessie Beast (@KessieBeast) August 15, 2022

“Take good care of him, give him minutes and next year to see you in first, Good luck Elche,” another wrote.

Cuidarlo mucho, darle minutos y el año que viene a seguir veros en primera, Suerte Elche — Asinja 🇪🇸🇦🇹 (@Asinja11) August 15, 2022

While another said: “Take good care of him.”

Cuidenmelo mucho — 🇵🇱LewanCule🇵🇱 (@MisterBarca1899) August 15, 2022

The news of Collado leaving Barca comes after the Catalan club loaned out another youngster to a LaLiga club.

On Saturday, August 13, Valencia Football Club reached an agreement with Barcelona over the signing of Nico González, who joined the Che on loan until June 30, 2023 – hours after extending his contract at the Nou Camp until 2026.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.