Elche Football Club sign Álex Collado on loan from fellow LaLiga side Barcelona. Image: Elche FC/Official
Elche Football Club has signed Álex Collado on loan from Barca until June 2023, with no buy option included, according to initial reports.
The 23-year-old made his debut at the age of 18 in LaLiga SmartBank and last year played the second part of the season at Granada CF, playing 17 games and scoring two goals.
Speaking about joining the Costa Blanca club, Collado said: “A new chapter opens, a new stage begins, a year where we are going to enjoy and experience a unique Centenary for a historic club. I am Álex Collado and this year I will proudly defend the green stripe. A lot of Elche!”
As noted by Collado, the 2022/23 season for Elche marks the club’s 100th year.
Fabrizio Romano wrote on Monday, August 15: “Álex Collado leaves Barça on loan, he has just signed the contract to join Elche until June 2023, no buy option included. 🟢✍🏻 #FCB
Elche released the following image of the player, writing: “The midfielder arrives on loan from @FCBarcelona!”
💚 𝐀́𝐋𝐄𝐗 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐎 🤍
🆕 ¡El centrocampista llega cedido del @FCBarcelona!#BienvenidoCollado pic.twitter.com/GAwDoPF4Ji
— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴🥇 (@elchecf) August 15, 2022
People online reacted to the signing.
One person wrote: “A great signing, he’s going to break it! Healthy envy from a Herculano.”
Fichajazo, la va a romper! Envidia sana de un Herculano.
— Mr. Kessie Beast (@KessieBeast) August 15, 2022
“Take good care of him, give him minutes and next year to see you in first, Good luck Elche,” another wrote.
Cuidarlo mucho, darle minutos y el año que viene a seguir veros en primera, Suerte Elche
— Asinja 🇪🇸🇦🇹 (@Asinja11) August 15, 2022
While another said: “Take good care of him.”
Cuidenmelo mucho
— 🇵🇱LewanCule🇵🇱 (@MisterBarca1899) August 15, 2022
The news of Collado leaving Barca comes after the Catalan club loaned out another youngster to a LaLiga club.
On Saturday, August 13, Valencia Football Club reached an agreement with Barcelona over the signing of Nico González, who joined the Che on loan until June 30, 2023 – hours after extending his contract at the Nou Camp until 2026.
