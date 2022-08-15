By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 7:39

Headquarters of Putin's mercenary Wagner group reportedly hit in Russian-occupied Ukraine Credit: Telegram

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly hit the headquarters of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, specifically in Popasna, Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Ukraine’s alleged strike on the headquarters of Putin’s mercenary Wagner group was reported on Russian telegram channels with a photo of the incident reportedly being published the other day by a Russian military correspondent.

On August 8, Russian war correspondent Sergei Sreda wrote about a visit to the “headquarters”. He published a post on Telegram, writing:

“Arrived at Popasnaya, stopped at the headquarters of the “PMC Wagner”. I was welcomed as family. Told me some funny stories.”

Another photo allegedly showed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the mercenary group “PMC Wagner”.

Following the posts on social media on the strike on Popasna, military correspondent Sergey Sreda deleted his post about his visit to the “headquarters”.

The news was also shared on Twitter:

“Wagner PMC”, also separate parts of the Western Military District and “LPR”. Wagner fighters participated in most of the recent captures in this area, in particular in the capture of the Vuhlehirsk TPP.”

“Wagner’s headquarters are reportedly located in Popasna, 40 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, and it was this facility that came under fire from HIMARS on Sunday, according to media reports from both sides. There are victims.”

Wagner's headquarters are reportedly located in Popasna, 40 kilometers northeast of Bakhmut, and it was this facility that came under fire from HIMARS on Sunday, according to media reports from both sides. There are victims. — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

⚡️Russian media published the consequences of the arrival at the Wagner PMC base. The building is destroyed. It is reported that not only the personnel suffered, but also the support of the Russian troops. pic.twitter.com/Gr0Aao5W5L — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

Russia’s Wagner Group, is a paramilitary organisation, known to be a private military company that hires mercenaries, although many claim it to be a private army of Russian President Putin. The group does not “officially” exist.

The news follows alleged footage of a Pantsir missile wreckage washing up on a beach in Crimea’s Alushta, that begun circulating on social media, as reported on Friday, August 13.

