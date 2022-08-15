LaLiga side Villarreal announce the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 4:58

Image of Giovani Lo Celso. Credit: Wikipedia - By Steffen Prößdorf, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89611290

Argentinian international midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has signed on loan to Spanish LaLiga side Villarreal.

Spanish LaLiga club Villarreal, on Sunday, August 14, announced the loan signing of Giovani Lo Celso from the English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentinian midfielder made 22 appearances at the Estadio de la Ceramica last season, scoring just one goal.

His new loan deal does not include an option to buy the 26-year-old Argentina international. This means that should another club want to buy him in the January transfer window then Spurs would be within their rights to sell him.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery made it a priority to secure the services of Lo Celso for the 2022-23 campaign. He will start training with his new teammates today, Monday, August 15, and will then be officially presented to the media next Tuesday, August 16.

“ Dicen que uno siempre vuelve a los lugares donde fue feliz “🙏🏼🟡 pic.twitter.com/3qC70uxY3t — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) August 14, 2022

Lo Celso played an integral role in Villarreal’s successful run in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. They made it to the semi-finals, where they eventually lost 5-2 on aggregate to Liverpool.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.