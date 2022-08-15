By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 19:03

WATCH: M-81 robot dog armed with RPG-26 at Army 2022 defence expo in Russia. Image: @gogobagogo81/Twitter

THE Army 2022 defence expo in Russia has begun and many of the world’s most dangerous weapons are on display – including the M-81 robot dog armed with an RPG-26.

Speaking to Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, developers said that the M-81 robot dog, armed with an RPG-26, was “capable of target shooting and transporting weapons, civilian purposes in emergency areas for reconnaissance, walking-through debris and delivering medicines.”

“In combat use, the robot can also engage in target designation, patrolling and guarding,” according to the unknown developers, who stated that the equipment was assembled using Chinese technology.

Developers said the vehicles are “designed using bionics – principles, structures and mechanics typical of the animal kingdom – so they resemble dogs, especially in dynamics.”

People commented on the video of the robot dog.

“This would be horrifying, if not for the fact that almost every day I watch videos of Ukrainian drones blowing off Russian soldiers’ legs by dropping frag grenades on them,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “If we’ve learned anything from the war in Ukraine about Russian equipment, it’s that 1st, it might only work half the time, at best and 2nd, they’d run out of chips to make it after fielding 5 of them.

“They also wouldn’t even use it out of fear of showing how bad it really is.🤷🏻‍♂️”

Mike Rothchild wrote: “Poochie’s back, and he’s out for blood.”

The news that the M-81 robot dog was displayed at the Army expo comes after a video of a robot dog firing an assault rifle went viral last month.

The video of the robot dog, retweeted over 21k times within hours of posting, showed the machine worryingly firing uncontrolled shots from an assault rifle with bullets flying off in multiple directions.

Then on Thursday, August 11, Chinese tech firm Xiaomi unveiled a full-size humanoid smart robot named CyberOne.

Fully developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab, the robot has “high emotional intelligence, can perceive human emotions, and can do real-world 3D virtual reconstruction,” the firm said.

