Mojacar FaXtor Ukrainian Relief fund keeps on growing in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 15 August 2022 • 19:23

ANA CARMONA: Mojacar FaXtor entrant seen with her granddaughter is currently in Almeria hospital Photo credit: Carol Newton

THE Mojacar FaXtor talent contest has now raised a grand total of €4,238 for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fund.

The most recent heat at Frankie’s Bar in Vera Plaaya attracted a further six entries and was won by Anna Jones who is just 17 and hails from Velez-Rubio.

Ana, who deservedly impressed the judges and a full terrace and topped the scores, just pipped Brian Smithies from Palomares at the post.

“ Frankie’s did us proud with a whopping €132 raised at the event,” Mojacar FaXtor organiser Carol Newton said afterwards.

“Well done to everyone who attended and contributed and made it a fabulous night to remember.”

Carol also thanked Bar Miraflores who, she said, have really been getting behind the charity, raising €608 over a period of several days.

Although the O Sole Mio heat in Vera scheduled for August 16 had to be cancelled, there were several entries lined up for forthcoming Heat Nine at the New Bar International on August 17, Carol said.

This would be last heat until August 27 at the Indalo Bowls Club in Los Gallardos, she added.

“But we really would like to see more entrants, with musicians, dancers, other acts, specialities, comedians and kids too.”

Carol also told the Euro Weekly News that Ana Carmona Bonaque, the Mojacar FaXtor’s only dancer, suffered a stroke only a few days after qualifying.

“She is currently in Almeria hospital and our thoughts and prayers are with her for a speedy recovery.”

