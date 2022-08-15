More than 40 countries call on Russia to hand Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant over to Kyiv

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 4:29

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

More than 40 countries have allegedly called on Russia to hand over the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant to Kyiv.

According to a report by in4s.net on Sunday, August 14, in a statement from the EU representative office at the UN regional office in Vienna, more than 40 countries have called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and hand it over to Ukraine.

“The deployment of Russian troops and weapons in nuclear power plants is unacceptable”, said the document. It was apparently signed by representatives of 42 countries, including all EU member states, the USA, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Japan, and others.

They collectively agreed that Russia is allegedly violating the safety principles that all members of the International Atomic Energy Agency must respect.

The statement says that the Russian Federation should hand over control of the nuclear plant to Kyiv and that only then, allegedly, the agency’s experts can inspect the plant. The countries that signed the document also expressed their full support for the efforts of Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to ensure the safety of the facility.

As also reported by in4s.net, citing a report by Sputnik News, according to Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia is “struggling” to allow specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.