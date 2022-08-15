By Guest Writer • 15 August 2022 • 14:29

The Emperor of the Roman Oasis has stories to tell Credit: Roman Oasis Mini Golf Facebook

NOW in his late 70s Paul Hickling is proprietor of the Roman Oasis concealed in the hills above Sabinillas and has hundreds of stories to tell about his 40 plus years on the Costa del Sol.

Friend of royalty and celebrity chef Keith Floyd who wrote his last cook book at the Oasis, Paul is so full of stories that in 2015 he published his own book My Roman Oasis and now after recovering from cancer and turning the restaurant into a Crazy Golf Course, he has had it reprinted with an extra chapter.

At one time, Paul boasted that he was the longest established restaurateur in the Costa del Sol and now after closing for a short period in 2020 he is not just encouraging guests to enjoy the mini golf but on Fridays hosts an Argentine Barbeque Night for adults only which includes a huge range of meat, unlimited wine, beer or soft drinks plus live music.

Barbeque bookings are essential via [email protected] (although the mini golf runs until October) but if you would like to get hold of Paul’s updated book you can buy is at Roman Oasis Mini Golf, Cafeteria Miel or the English Bookshop in Sabinillas at just €14 a copy and if you see Paul it should be possible to persuade him to autograph your copy.

