By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 16:49

Piers Morgan brands Manchester United "rotten from the top down". Image: RoidRanger/Shutterstock.com

OUTSPOKEN TV personality Piers Morgan has branded the situation at Manchester United a “fiasco” after being thumped 4-o by Brentford at the weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, August 15, TalkTV host Piers Morgan branded Premier League side Manchester United “rotten from the top down” after criticisms were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo following the side’s humiliating defeat at Brentford.

The 57-year-old wrote: “Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco.

“Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they’d have been relegated, and without him this season – WHEN, not if he leaves – they might well be relegated.

“Whole club is rotten from top down.”

Pathetic to see @Cristiano getting all the media headlines/blame for this United fiasco. Without him & his 18 PL goals last season they'd have been relegated, and without him this season – WHEN, not if he leaves – they might well be relegated. Whole club is rotten from top down. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 15, 2022

People on the social media platform reacted to the comment from the former Britain’s Got Talent judge.

One person said: “A big team should not rely on a 37 year old, not in the prem ship anyway.”

A big team should not rely on a 37 year old, not in the prem ship anyway — paul shepherd (@pwjs1965) August 15, 2022

Another wrote: “Rubbish, did Man Utd not score goals before he re-signed for them?!?! He is part of the problem and no big club wants him, he’s been turned down by several clubs.”

Rubbish, did Man Utd not score goals before he re-signed for them?!?! He is part of the problem and no big club wants him, he’s been turned down by several clubs. — Kade (@KadeA07) August 15, 2022

“Ronaldo isn’t the reason for this fiasco, but he’s still paid very well to do his job professionally on and off the pitch. Looks like he’s downing tools a bit in a bid to get a move away,” another wrote.

Ronaldo isn't the reason for this fiasco, but he's still paid very well to do his job professionally on and off the pitch. Looks like he's downing tools a bit in a bid to get a move away. — Brady (@Brady1892) August 15, 2022

While another person said: “Fiver says they perform better without him!! They were better before he joined remember!! Adapting to him set them back years!!”

Fiver says they perform better without him!! They were better before he joined remember!! Adapting to him set them back years!! — Marc (@MarcBruiser) August 15, 2022

As noted, Manchester United’s new boss Erik ten Hag had a real baptism of fire on Saturday, August 13.

The day marked his first Premier League away match of the season since taking charge of Manchester United.

However, the Dutchman watched on as his side was destroyed by a rampant Brentford team, conceding four goals in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.