Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to visit the UK again, will not meet any member of the Royal Family

By Rocio Flores • 15 August 2022 • 20:13

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to visit the UK again but will not meet any members of the Royal Family. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, 37 and Meghan Markle, 41 will return in September to the UK for charity events. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their second visit in four months.

After revealing their claims against the British royal family including that of racial profiling, the couple have barely returned to Prince Harry’s home country the last two years. According to Lecturas, the couple have announced by surprise that they will return home to attend the One Young World summit in Manchester, an event that will bring together young people from over 190 countries on 5 September

The European visit will not be limited to the UK. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesperson said in a statement. The Sussexes will then return to England to attend the Well Child Awards gala on 8 September.

The statement makes no reference to the royal family and does not specify any event at which they will meet members of the royal family.

The last time they visited the UK was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June when there was no family reunion. The media highlighted the coldness with his brother Prince William, with who he was not seen in public and hardly shared any time with.

This visit comes weeks before Prince Harry’s memoirs are due to be published as reported by El Pais, a book that has already earned him 20 million dollars and which promises to tell unpublished aspects of the life of the now ex-member of the British royal family and details of his estrangement from the Windsors. As reported by Page Six, “it’s uncharted territory for the royals, really — they’ve never had one of their own ‘in bed’ with streaming giants or publishing houses before.”

