Pro-Russian Donetsk People’s Republic pushing huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine

By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 11:03

Russia's Donetsk People's Republic pushing huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

The pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is reportedly pushing a huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Pro-Russian DPR’s mass recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor, on his official Telegram channel, who stated:

“The occupation authorities are trying to reduce the volume of humanitarian aid and force Mariupol residents to work. ”

“As of 15 September, it has been announced that only socially vulnerable categories and unemployed will be given jobs at the “DPR” employment centre.

“The mobilisation has not been reduced. Once again, advertising to the “militia DPR” has been strengthened.”

” Neither experience nor education is required. At this juncture, the occupant-controlled channels and their administrators are massively reassuring that there will be no mobilisation.

“They are using the same tethers from the temniks. The “army of the young republic” demands more and more young blood and garmache.”

The news of the pro-Russian DPR pushing a recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, follows reports that Russia’s forces reportedly held a rock concert at Azovstal, in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Friday, August 5.

Russia held the rock concert at the ruins of the Azovstal iron and steel works, in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Azovstal was a metallurgical facility located in Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, and one of the largest steel rolling companies in the country. It was destroyed during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

