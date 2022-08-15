Serious allergic reactions to wasp and bee stings increase by 20%, warning comes as man, 51 dies from a wasp bite

By Rocio Flores • 15 August 2022 • 14:05

Serious allergic reactions to wasp and bee stings increasing Mirko Graul/Shutterstock.com

Serious allergic reactions to wasp and bee stings have increased by around 20% in the last ten years in the Region of Murcia according to Murcia Salud.

A 51-year-old man dies in Murcia on the morning of 15 August after being stung by a wasp sting, the deceased fainted in the middle of the street as he suffered a serious allergic reaction and went into cardiac arrest. Emergency services were unable to save his life as reported in La Verdad.

During summer is when these insects are more active and more outdoor activities are being carried out, Murcia Salud advises the following when bitten, to observe the sting, an allergic reaction of up to 10cms around the bite may occur. Pain or discomfort can be considered normal and not excessively worrying. However, if the reaction is larger than this or symptoms such as generalised urticaria, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, a feeling of suffocation or hypotension are present, medical care should be sought immediately, as these symptoms are considered to be serious.

In the event of an insect bite, the first measure is to wash the area thoroughly with water. In the case of specific stings such as bee stings, the sting is usually left behind, so it is necessary to remove it carefully without breaking it. After washing with water, an ice pack can be applied to the area for a few minutes to relieve pain and inflammation.

In case of local reactions, it is advisable to apply an ammonia-based cream or liquid to reduce reactions. You can also opt to take an antihistamine, always under medical prescription.

In summer, allergists recommend extreme caution when outdoors and to avoid eating in the countryside as, they warn, insects come towards the food. In addition, when going out in the countryside, to wear clothing that covers the skin preferably with long sleeves, trousers and socks. To avoid wearing dark and bright colours, and strong perfumes as these attract insects.

Allergy specialists consider it advisable to stay away from bee hives and wasp nests and if one of these insects lands on any part of the body, do not try to kill or scare it away. To remain still or make only slow movements until it moves away.

