By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 18:12

Spanish football clubs and fans mourn the loss of Andrés Noguera who died aged 26. Image: CD Algar/Facebook

SEVERAL Spanish football clubs flooded social media with tributes after the news that CD Algar goalkeeper Andrés Noguera had died aged 26 following a traffic accident.

Several football clubs in Spain and fans of the Spanish game have paid tribute to Andrés Noguera after news that the 26-year-old had been killed in a traffic accident was reported late on Sunday, August 14.

His club CD Algar announced the death of the player, who played in goal for the club. He had also previously played for Alcantarilla, Racing Murcia, Muleño, Redmóvil Murcia City, Alquerías and Sangonera.

The club wrote: “CD Algar regrets to inform you of the death of our player Andrés Noguera today in a traffic accident.

“From the club, we are saddened and dismayed with the news. The club wants to express its condolence and affection to his family and loved ones.

“An was an excellent person, humble, happy and always available to help.

“We will never forget a goalkeeper that has made history in our club.”

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Andrés Noguera pic.twitter.com/OgRgUMGQj0 — CD Algar (@CD_Algar) August 14, 2022

Other clubs reached to the tragic news of Andrés Noguera’s death.

Cartagena wrote: “From FC Cartagena we send a lot of encouragement and strength to the family, friends and colleagues of Andrés Noguera in these difficult times. DEP 🖤”

PÉSAME | Desde el FC Cartagena mandamos mucho ánimo y fuerza a los familiares, amigos y compañeros de Andrés Noguera en estos complicados momentos. DEP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YUUmOjUDKB — FC Cartagena (@FCCartagena_efs) August 14, 2022

“From Real Murcia CF we send a message of support and strength to all the relatives, friends and colleagues of Andrés Noguera.

Today is a day of mourning for all football in the Region of Murcia,” Real Murcia wrote.

#Pésame | ⚫️ Desde el Real Murcia C.F. transmitimos un mensaje de apoyo y fuerza a todos los familiares, amigos y compañeros de Andrés Noguera.

Hoy es un día de luto para todo el fútbol de la Región de Murcia. #DEP pic.twitter.com/4GuuATSY1s — Real Murcia CF, SAD (@realmurciacfsad) August 14, 2022

Muleño CF said: “Today the Muleño CF family is in mourning, mourning the death of our former goalkeeper Andrés Noguera. A person with a big heart and who had a whole life ahead of him to enjoy. Always in our memory Andrés Noguera González.”

Hoy la familia del Muleño CF está de luto, llorando el fallecimiento de nuestro ex portero Andrés Noguera. Una persona con un gran corazón y que tenía toda una vida por delante que disfrutar. Siempre en nuestro recuerdo Andrés Noguera González.

D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/2xAKEFWxhK — MULEÑO C.F. (@MulenoClubF) August 14, 2022

Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres wrote: “Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres wants to show its most sincere condolences and maximum support to the family, friends and relatives of Andrés Noguera.

“The goalkeeper had a spell with our club in the Juvenile National League, of which we will always keep great memories.”

El Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres quiere mostrar sus más sinceras condolencias y máximo apoyo, a los familiares, amigos y allegados de Andrés Noguera. El guardameta tuvo un paso por nuestro club en el Juvenil Liga Nacional, del que guardaremos siempre un gran recuerdo. D.E.P.⚫️ pic.twitter.com/y4Be374cF7 — C. A. Cabezo de Torres (@DeCabezo) August 15, 2022

Torre Pacheco FC wrote: “From the E.F. Torre Pacheco, we express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to family, friends and the club.”

Desde la E.F. Torre Pacheco, os expresamos nuestro más sincero y sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y al club. — EF Torre Pacheco (@EFTorrePacheco) August 14, 2022

Fans also paid tribute following news of Andrés Noguera’s death.

“A big hug for all his family and my deepest condolences for all the CD Algar family,” one person wrote.

Un fuerte abrazo para toda su familia y mi mas sentido pésame para toda la familia del CD Algar — Juan A. Mondéjar (@pijoyo) August 14, 2022

“A great loss and a great shame that he has gone so young. A lot of strength to the whole family and a big hug. And much encouragement to the whole family of the Algar. RIP,” another said.

Una grandisima perdida y una gran pena q tan joven se haya ido.mucha fuerza a toda la familia y un fuerte habrazo.y mucho ánimo a toda la familia del algar.D E P — May parralo (@marcelino_mart) August 14, 2022

On July 11, CD Algar announced that goalkeeper Andrés Noguera had signed on for another season.

“After his outstanding campaign last season, Sánchez Luengo will once again enjoy the best goalkeeper of the 21/22 season,” the club wrote on Facebook at the time.

