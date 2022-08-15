BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy dismisses heads of Security Service of Ukraine Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 18:12

Spanish football clubs and fans mourn the loss of Andrés Noguera who died aged 26. Image: CD Algar/Facebook

SEVERAL Spanish football clubs flooded social media with tributes after the news that CD Algar goalkeeper Andrés Noguera had died aged 26 following a traffic accident.

Several football clubs in Spain and fans of the Spanish game have paid tribute to Andrés Noguera after news that the 26-year-old had been killed in a traffic accident was reported late on Sunday, August 14.

His club CD Algar announced the death of the player, who played in goal for the club. He had also previously played for Alcantarilla, Racing Murcia, Muleño, Redmóvil Murcia City, Alquerías and Sangonera.

The club wrote: “CD Algar regrets to inform you of the death of our player Andrés Noguera today in a traffic accident.

“From the club, we are saddened and dismayed with the news. The club wants to express its condolence and affection to his family and loved ones.

“An was an excellent person, humble, happy and always available to help.

“We will never forget a goalkeeper that has made history in our club.”

Other clubs reached to the tragic news of Andrés Noguera’s death.

Cartagena wrote: “From FC Cartagena we send a lot of encouragement and strength to the family, friends and colleagues of Andrés Noguera in these difficult times. DEP 🖤”

“From Real Murcia CF we send a message of support and strength to all the relatives, friends and colleagues of Andrés Noguera.
Today is a day of mourning for all football in the Region of Murcia,” Real Murcia wrote.

Muleño CF said: “Today the Muleño CF family is in mourning, mourning the death of our former goalkeeper Andrés Noguera. A person with a big heart and who had a whole life ahead of him to enjoy. Always in our memory Andrés Noguera González.”

Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres wrote: “Club Atlético Cabezo de Torres wants to show its most sincere condolences and maximum support to the family, friends and relatives of Andrés Noguera.

“The goalkeeper had a spell with our club in the Juvenile National League, of which we will always keep great memories.”

Torre Pacheco FC wrote: “From the E.F. Torre Pacheco, we express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to family, friends and the club.”

Fans also paid tribute following news of Andrés Noguera’s death.

“A big hug for all his family and my deepest condolences for all the CD Algar family,” one person wrote.

“A great loss and a great shame that he has gone so young. A lot of strength to the whole family and a big hug. And much encouragement to the whole family of the Algar. RIP,” another said.

On July 11, CD Algar announced that goalkeeper Andrés Noguera had signed on for another season.

“After his outstanding campaign last season, Sánchez Luengo will once again enjoy the best goalkeeper of the 21/22 season,” the club wrote on Facebook at the time.

 

