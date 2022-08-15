By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 9:01

Ukraine destroys 12 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, August 15, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

"We should be rushin' to get Russia out of Ukraine"@thegame Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 15: pic.twitter.com/3FSUme91q9 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 15, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 43750 after another 200 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 12 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1876 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of 15 Russian military vehicles, three UAV drones and one helicopter.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on August 15, Russian forces fired artillery shells in the areas of Lyute, Iskryskivshchyna and Bilovody settlements of the Sumy oblast.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russia intensified reconnaissance of the front edge of Ukraine’s defence, carried out shelling from artillery and tanks near Toretsk, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Kurdyumivka, Vasylivka, Zaytseve, and Zalizne.

Russia also carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​the settlement of Soledar and led offensive battles in the direction of Soledar and Kodema, had no success and withdrew.

Russia also reportedly conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Snihurivka, Chervony Yar and Bila Krynytsia.

Two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are allegedly ready to use high-precision weapons.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces also stated that “Russian propaganda continues to lie, inventing non-existent victories and covering up the crimes of its army and mercenaries. Therefore, we urge you to trust information only from verified sources and not to spread Russian fakes and disinformation.”

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Thursday, August 11

