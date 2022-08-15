By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 16:33

Ukraine extends Martial Law and general mobilisation in war-torn country. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

UKRAINE’S Parliament announced on Monday, August 15 that the country had extended Martial Law and its general mobilisation order until near the end of the year.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, said via messaging service Telegram, “The parliament supported (Bill No. 7664) the extension of martial law for 90 days, until November 21, 2022. The Rada also supported (Bill No. 7665) the approval of a decree extending the period of general mobilisation.”

Zhelezniak reported that each of the bills received 328 votes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the two bills to the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, August 12.

Prior to the bill being introduced by Zelensky, Zhelezniak previously announced that the bill was being prepared.

On Wednesday, August 10, the head of the 20-member Holos faction in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, said: “The Presidential Decree will be submitted for parliamentary approval in the coming days.”

“This will be the 4th renewal for this year. 🗓 The last time the martial law was extended for 90 days, until 23rd of September.”

“The extension period is not yet known, but it is expected to be unfortunately also very long.”

“🪖 The decree on mobilisation, which is linked to the duration of the martial law, is also to be expected.”

This is the fourth time that Ukraine has decided to extend martial law in response to the war with Russia.

