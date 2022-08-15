By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 12:23

Ukraine's best pilot of 2019 killed in action by Russian forces Credit: Facebook

Anton Lystopad, Ukraine’s best pilot of 2019 was killed in action while fighting Russian forces, as reported on Monday, August 15.

The news of the death of Ukraine’s best pilot by Russian forces was shared on Twitter, with defence reporter Illia Ponomarenko stating:

“Anton Lystopad, the Ukrainian Air Force’s best pilot of 2019, has been killed in action.

Gone in the sky forever.”

Anton Lystopad, the Ukrainian Air Force’s best pilot of 2019, has been killed in action.

Gone in the sky forever. pic.twitter.com/e9ZxJiU5UV — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 15, 2022

The Physics and Technology Lyceum of Ukraine announced his death on their official Facebook stating:

“ANTON LYSTOPAD, A GRADUATE OF THE PHYSICS AND TECHNOLOGY LYCEUM, DIED IN THE DEFENCE OF THE UKRAINIAN STATE.”

“Anton joined the lyceum in 2005, and completed his studies in 2008. He studied in a group where his mentor was Oksana Savchuk.”

“He proved himself as a quick-witted, very diligent and the first young man.

After completing appropriate education, Anton became a pilot of the highest class.”

“Millions of Ukrainians watched with devotion and pride as the aviation column of the military parade flew over Khreshchatyk on the 30th anniversary of Independence.”

“Our Anton was the leader of this column.Anton’s way at the helm of the dynamo was difficult but reasonable.”

“However, the young man was determined to reach his dream – to become a pilot, to fly high in the sky like a bird and to watch the beauty of the Earth with an eagle’s eye.”

“In 2019, Anton was declared the best flier of the Airborne Forces of the ZSU, having participated in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine.”

“From the first twelve months of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russians, Captain Anton Listopad served in the defence of Freedom and Independence of Ukraine.”

“For his demonstrated courage, bravery and professionalism, a few days before his death, he was awarded by the President with a high state award – the Order for Manhood, 3rd Degree.”

“Anton Lystopad justly belongs to the most popular among the current generations of lyceum students who graduated from our educational institution. A story about him on the FTL website in the spring of last year garnered more than two thousand readings.”

The news follows reports that Ukraine’s forces have reportedly shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter, as reported on Monday, August 15.

