By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 13:01

"Ural" prototype sees first unmanned military truck unveiled in Russia Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Russia unveiled the “Ural” unmanned military truck prototype on the international military-technical forum “Army-2022”, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Photos of Russia’s unmanned military truck “Ural” were shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Russian media showed a prototype of the first military unmanned truck “Ural” in the Russian Federation. It is assumed that it will be controlled from a remote control and drive completely autonomously.”

⚡️Russian media showed a prototype of the first military unmanned truck "Ural" in the Russian Federation. It is assumed that it will be controlled from a remote control and drive completely autonomously. pic.twitter.com/KiFATW7xTb — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

The model was reportedly unveiled within the framework of the international military-technical forum “Army-2022”.

Designed for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the truck was shown for the first time. The experimental model of the vehicle is completely devoid of a cabin and controls for a human.

The company specified that the “Ural” is equipped with technical vision, and the prototype has reportedly passed a number of preliminary tests.

The device will be remote control-operated, and there will also be a robot version.

The vehicle is presented in two-colour camouflage to show it can be used both for military and civilian purposes.

According to the creators of the vehicle, it could be used by Russian troops to transport cargo in hazardous areas, as reported by Lenta.Ru.

The news follows reports that Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly hit the headquarters of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, specifically in Popasna, Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

