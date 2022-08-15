Daimiel (La Mancha) in mourning after Valencia’s Medusa Festival victim named

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 13:52

Victim of Valencia's Medusa Festival named, Daimiel in La Mancha mourns the loss. Image: @Guillealbang/Twitter

THE victim of the tragedy at the Medusa Festival in Valencia on Saturday, August 13, has been named as Miguel Ángel Rodríguez de Guzmán from Daimiel in La Mancha.

Twenty-two-year-old Miguel Ángel Rodríguez de Guzmán from Daimiel, known locally for being the son of “Neme”, was tragically killed at Valencia’s Medusa Festival after strong winds tore apart staging and killed the young man.

Miguel Ángel was the eldest son of Lourdes and Nemesio, the latter owns the well-known churrería “El Mirador” on the new street of Daimiel.

However, the 22-year-old did not work in the family business, he instead worked as a farmer, as reported by Levante-EMV.

He had been working for the Agroleticia SL company since 2020.

He also had a girlfriend and played for the Foncair Daimiel futsal team.

As noted by journalist Jaime Roch, “When Miguel Ángel said goodbye to his parents in Daimiel and got into the car with his friends on the way to Cullera, he did not know what was going to happen to him.”

The tragedy happened at around 4 am on Saturday, August 13 after strong gusts of wind destroyed parts of the main stage at the Medusa Festival in Valencia’s Cullera (Spain).

Around 40 people are believed to have been injured as part of the incident.

Sadly, Miguel Ángel was the only one to lose his life.

Following the tragedy, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said the incident was “a terrible accident that shocks us all.”

He added: “I want to convey my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died this morning at the Medusa Festival in Cullera. We closely follow the evolution of the wounded.”

