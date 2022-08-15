By Matthew Roscoe • 15 August 2022 • 15:49

Twitter users comment on viral photo of Michael Jackson's statue in Brazil. Image: @AUgustBeat_/Twitter

A PICTURE showing a statue of the late Michael Jackson in Brazil has gone viral on Twitter and has led to some hilarious comments.

The Michael Jackson statue, located at Morro Dona Marta in Brazil, was the location for the video of MJ’s 1995 song ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ and has since been visited by hundreds of thousands of the singer’s fans – however, a post on Twitter of the statue went viral on Sunday, August 14.

The caption to the picture simply read: “Michael Jackson statue in Brazil,” but led to hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Comments ranged from support to ridicule of the statue.

“Wow they didn’t do a good job with the face LOL,” one person said.

Another person said: “Miss Congeniality is that you?”

“How I stretch after a goodnights rest,” another wrote.

While another wrote: “Looks like he just rose from the grave and giving that good morning stretch.”

“Awww man, I thought the one outside my football stadium (Fulham UK) was ‘Bad’ but…. 🤣” said another Twitter user.

Another person wrote: “That’s literally Kris Jenner.”

“Why are all the MJ statues so bad, i need to find one that looks like the real deal so i can visit one day 😭” said another.

While another joked: “That’s Janet.”

The statue was inaugurated in 2010 in Santa Marta favela, a year after Jackson’s death and has since been the subject of multiple vandalisms.

