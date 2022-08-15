BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy dismisses heads of Security Service of Ukraine Close
WATCH: Incredible footage of a powerful sandstorm hitting Dubai, UAE

By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 15:20

WATCH: Incredible footage of a powerful sandstorm hitting Dubai, UAE Credit: Twitter @yorukhunnn

A powerful sandstorm hit Dubai, UAE, on Sunday, August 14, with emergency services warning of potential danger.

A warning on the sandstorm in Dubai, UAE by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) stated:

“All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the condition.” 

In addition, the Ministry of Interior took to Twitter to urge caution on the roads as visibility dropped below one kilometre in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday:

 

Videos of the sandstorm were shared on Twitter:

“A powerful sandstorm covered the UAE. The areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were covered with a thick layer of dust after meteorologists warned of flooding in the Northern Emirates,- Arab News writes.”

“HAZY DUBAI”

“Vehicles drive in low visibility on the streets of the Gulf emirate of Dubai as large parts of the United Arab Emirates are hit by dust and sandstorms, prompting authorities to urge caution on the roads. | via AFP”

Further footage and images of the incident were shared:

 

In related extreme weather news, a major fire broke out in the commune of Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France on the evening of Sunday, August 14.

The fire in Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France, had reportedly burnt over 105 hectares of state-owned pine forest in the north of the town by 8.am on Monday, August 15.

