By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 15:20

WATCH: Incredible footage of a powerful sandstorm hitting Dubai, UAE Credit: Twitter @yorukhunnn

A powerful sandstorm hit Dubai, UAE, on Sunday, August 14, with emergency services warning of potential danger.

A warning on the sandstorm in Dubai, UAE by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) stated:

“All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the condition.”

In addition, the Ministry of Interior took to Twitter to urge caution on the roads as visibility dropped below one kilometre in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday:

وزارة الداخلية تدعو الأخوة السائقين إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر أثناء القيادة في الأحوال الجوية الغير مستقرة للوصول بأمان Due to the unstable weather conditions, the Ministry of Interior calls on drivers to be cautious while driving. #الامارات_أمن_وأمان #uae_safe pic.twitter.com/rCZmrv51nU — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 14, 2022

Videos of the sandstorm were shared on Twitter:

“A powerful sandstorm covered the UAE. The areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were covered with a thick layer of dust after meteorologists warned of flooding in the Northern Emirates,- Arab News writes.”

⚡️A powerful sandstorm covered the UAE. The areas of Abu Dhabi and Dubai were covered with a thick layer of dust after meteorologists warned of flooding in the Northern Emirates,- Arab News writes. pic.twitter.com/NzXE8Kyiie — 🇺🇦Mehmet Palabıyık #ukraine 🇺🇦 (@yorukhunnn) August 15, 2022

“HAZY DUBAI”

“Vehicles drive in low visibility on the streets of the Gulf emirate of Dubai as large parts of the United Arab Emirates are hit by dust and sandstorms, prompting authorities to urge caution on the roads. | via AFP”

HAZY DUBAI Vehicles drive in low visibility on the streets of the Gulf emirate of Dubai as large parts of the United Arab Emirates are hit by dust and sandstorms, prompting authorities to urge caution on the roads. | via AFP#duststorm#sandstorm#dubai#DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/lU7Xb8YL59 — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) August 15, 2022

Further footage and images of the incident were shared:

Welcome to Dubai, day before and after wake up #sandstorm pic.twitter.com/0uhGhJ1gi9 — AΞ爱猫  (@franclow1212) August 14, 2022

Great view of #Dubai in the midst of a sandstorm 😩😄 pic.twitter.com/wQoVL8Re6L — Ross H (@peco_train) August 15, 2022

One ordinary day in Dubai,…

It wasn't raining but a sandstorm…🥹😅 How to save the 🌎 from this? 😁 pic.twitter.com/p17sgXbnwn — C ⁽ ᶻᵉᵉ ᴹᵉ ˢʰᵒʷ ⁾🌊 (@C_atAUH) August 15, 2022

Thanks! Now in Dubai. There is a sandstorm apparently. pic.twitter.com/Re501Mt2c5 — Rosie (@DundonianCat) August 15, 2022

In related extreme weather news, a major fire broke out in the commune of Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France on the evening of Sunday, August 14.

The fire in Caudiès-de-Fenouillèdes, France, had reportedly burnt over 105 hectares of state-owned pine forest in the north of the town by 8.am on Monday, August 15.

