By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 8:21

WATCH: Mine explosion at beach in Zakota, Ukraine, leaves multiple dead and injured Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A group of men were injured and killed following a mine explosion on a beach in Zatoka, Odessa region Ukraine.

Video footage of the mine explosion in Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

⚡️There was a video of a mine explosion on Zatoka beach in the Odesa region. As a result, two people were killed and two were injured, – Operational Command "South" reports. pic.twitter.com/jwcy3VLhwV — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

“According to preliminary reports, a group of men, ignoring the announced restrictions on visiting the coast and swimming in coastal waters, disregarding warning signs, had taken a recreational swim on one of the beaches.”

“While swimming, an explosion from an unknown explosive device killed two people on the spot and injured one,” UC South said in a report.

The Odessa region decided not to open beaches during the summer season this year because of fears that Russia might hit crowds.

The US State Department has since stated it intends to allocate $89 million to clear Ukraine of mines. American has stated the war has left Ukraine facing “one of the most serious problems with landmines and unexploded ordnance in decades”.

The news follows reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly hit the headquarters of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, specifically in Popasna, Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

