By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 9:59

WATCH: Ukraine forces shoot down Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter Credit: J_K/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s forces have reportedly shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Footage of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter being downed by Ukraine’s forces was shared on Twitter:

“A unit of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian troops in the Donetsk region on August 15 at about 8.00 (GMT+3).”

“This is the third Russian Ka-52 landed by the Defense Forces in two days.”

⚡️A unit of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian troops in the Donetsk region on August 15 at about 8.00 (GMT+3). This is the third Russian Ka-52 landed by the Defense Forces in two days. pic.twitter.com/WhKCiT7TVR — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared the footage of the destruction of the Russian helicopter on their Facebook page stating:

“On 15 September, near 8 a.m., an additional Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupying forces was shot down by an airborne missile unit of the Armed Forces in Donetsk Region.”

“This is already the third Ka-52 of the guerrillas “grounded” by the defence forces of Ukraine in two days!

🇺🇦 Glory to Ukraine! Death to the occupants!”

The news follows a Ukraine Paratrooper’s destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter, reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was reportedly shot down in Kherson Region by Russia’s air defence, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

