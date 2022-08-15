By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 11:25

WATCH: Ukraine kamikaze drone destroys Russian communication tower in Belgorod region Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A kamikaze drone belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reportedly destroyed a Russian communication tower in the Belgorod region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Footage of the Ukraine kamikaze drone destroying the Russian communication tower was shared on Twitter:

⚡️The kamikaze drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroys the communication tower of the Russians. pic.twitter.com/FMCHjNgxnK — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

The Russian communication tower in the Belgorod Region, was reportedly monitoring Ukrainian military positions.

The footage was published on various Telegram channels, with one stating:

“The TV tower located in the territory of the Belgorod region took a horizontal position after a precise hit by the kamikaze UAV.”

The footage of Ukraine’s kamikaze drone follows reports that Ukraine’s forces have reportedly shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter, as reported on Monday, August 15.

In addition, the pro-Russian Ukrainian breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is reportedly pushing a huge recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Pro-Russian DPR’s mass recruitment drive in Mariupol, Ukraine, was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor, on his official Telegram channel, who stated:

“The occupation authorities are trying to reduce the volume of humanitarian aid and force Mariupol residents to work. ”

“As of 15 September, it has been announced that only socially vulnerable categories and unemployed will be given jobs at the “DPR” employment centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.