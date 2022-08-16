5 towns in Málaga including Antequera and Frigiliana handed tourism awards

By Rocio Flores • 16 August 2022 • 17:19

Antequera, Frigiliana, Álora, Estepona and Ardales in Málaga included on Tourist Municipalities list. fotosub/Shutterstock.com

Over the past four years, the number of towns declared Tourist Municipalities of Andalucia has doubled to a total of 21.

This title has been awarded to Antequera, Frigiliana, Alora, Estepona and Ardales in Malaga Province, Lanjaron, Bubion, Monachil and Salobreña in Granada; Lepe, Cartaya, Isla Cristina and Ayamonte in Huelva; Grazalema, Barbate and Zahara in Cadiz; La Iruela and Baños de la Encina in Jaen, as well as Níjar (Almeria), Rute (Cordoba) and Aznalcazar (Sevilla).

These Tourist Municipalities provide an oasis for visitors and are places to enjoy charming little streets, magnificent markets, sandy beaches, green and leafy walkways, winter sports, summer sunsets, endless museums and wonderful cultural events.

Every corner of the Andalucian community reflects the feelings of its inhabitants according to The Andalucian Regional Government. Each village offers unique and special experiences and this can be seen as the increase in recent years in the number of towns and villages declared as Tourist Municipalities of Andalucia (MTA), a title awarded by the Andalucian Regional Government to those Andalucian towns and cities that offer their visitors high quality standards in the provision of municipal services with the aim of promoting tourism in the area.

Arturo Bernal, the Regional Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport said, “The increase in MTA declarations is an opportunity to demonstrate the potential of Andalucia’s towns and villages and the daily efforts of local bodies and entities, as well as shopkeepers, hoteliers and anonymous inhabitants who strive to offer the best of themselves and their municipalities”.

Bernal further confirmed the importance of the growth in tourism in Andalucia and the efforts made at local level in providing quality services for visitors.

