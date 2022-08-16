By Joshua Manning • 16 August 2022 • 10:23

BREAKING NEWS: Former Deputy Head of Russia's Gulkevichi district commits suicide under mysterious circumstances Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

The former Deputy Head of Russia’s Gulkevichi district reportedly committed suicide near the district’s prosecutor’s office, as reported on Tuesday, August 16.

Leonid Gutritz, the former head of Russia’s Gulkevichi district committed suicide near the building of district prosecutor’s office, with the information about the incident, which had begun to circulate on social media, since being confirmed by the Krasnodar region prosecutor’s office, as reported by Kommersant.

Dmitry Panteleev, Deputy Prosecutor of Krasnodar Krai, reportedly went to the scene of the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Leonid Gutritz headed Gulkevichi district from 2003 till 2007. After his time in office, a criminal case for fraud was initiated against him.

According to preliminary reports, a suicide note was found next to Gutritz’s body in which he blamed prosecutors, corrupt investigators and an alleged con artist named Chuiko for his death.

“Rejoice prosecutors! You, together with the corrupt investigators and the swindler Chuiko, killed me”, read the suicide note.

Located 150 kilometres northeast of Krasnodar, Gulkevichi is a town and the administrative center of Gulkevichsky District of Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

The news comes after retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov allegedly committed suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15.

Lev Sotskov also reportedly left a suicide note that read:

“The gun is a relic of battles on the river Khalkhin-Gol. I received it when I was a representative of Mongolian secret service on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Ulan-Bator event. 1989 L. Sotskov.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.