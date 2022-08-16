BREAKING: Popular Scottish singer and former Pop Idol star found dead

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 18:13

FORMER Pop Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in the US at the age of 41, his family has announced.

Tributes have started flooding social media following the news that former Pop Idol star Darius Danesh had died at the age of 41.

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

TV host Lorraine Kelly wrote: “This is really sad. Thoughts with his family and friends and everyone who loved him. A really good bloke – funny and kind and very talented.”

One person wrote: “So young. Such a tragedy! That song back in the day was class too. Rip 🙏

“OMG!!! So young! 💔😭” wrote another.

Mark Savage wrote: “Tragic news. Darius turned that memorable Pop Idol audition into a proper career, with roles on the West End and a sideline as a Hollywood film producer. Very sad.”

“RIP Singer and actor Darius Danesh, who starred in Funny Girl with Sheridan Smith, has died at the age of 41,” wrote another.

Another wrote: “What an absolute banger. RIP darius 🙁 #DariusDanesh”

“Darius Danesh provided one of THE most iconic pop culture moments of the early 00s. How very sad that he’s passed so young,” another wrote.

Tanya Tate wrote: “I am so heart broken, an amazing very dear friend Darius Danesh has passed away 😭 He introduced me to mediation, to believing all things are possible, he was an inspirational mentor and friend ❤️ RIP Darius, your spirit will continue to soar 💔”

Darius rose to prominence in 2001 after he appeared on the British talent competition Popstars.

Then a year later, the singer was voted to the finals of the TV talent show, Pop Idol. However, he sensationally turned down a record deal with Simon Cowell and signed one with producer Steve Lillywhite instead.

In 2002, his first single written “Colourblind“, entered the UK singles chart at number 1 and stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks.

Since then, the Glasgow-born singer has performed the role of Billy Flynn in the West End production of Chicago in two runs of the musical.

The news of Darius’ death comes after another British singer died.

Steve Grimmett, frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, August 15 aged 62.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write but it’s with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August,” his wife Millie wrote on Facebook.

“Wait for me my love. Until we are together again. Your Millie xxx”

The post added: “The family appreciate all the messages we’ve had so far but ask that you allow us to morn.”

