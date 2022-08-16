Doctors in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region required to sign documents accepting salaries in rubles

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 0:03
As reported on its official Facebook profile by the Ukrainian intelligence department of the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, August 14, occupying forces in the Kherson region are allegedly demanding that all doctors sign documents of consent to receive salaries in rubles.
They claim that representatives of the occupying administration are demanding that ambulance staff write applications of consent to work under the auspices of ‘new power’. The signed document also provides consent to receive their salary in Russian rubles.
In the case of refusing to sign this document, employees are subsequently given a temporary work permit with a warning of possible dismissal at any time.
The occupiers are also trying to resume studies at the Kherson State Maritime Academy. Recruitment of cadets for the 2022-23 academic year has been announced. A green flag emblazoned with the ‘Z’ symbol has already been hung on the academy buildings.
Measures to collect passport data of citizens reportedly continue in the region. Currently, the demand to fill out forms is made to all utility workers and pensioners who receive the so-called ‘humanitarian aid’. Data is also gathered from those who appeal to the occupying authorities on any issues – registration of newborns, provision of medical care etc.
Everyone who purchases starter packs from Russian mobile operators receives an SMS message asking them to provide passport data in exchange for a 5 GB internet package.
